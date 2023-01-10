Following continuing ruckus outside the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday and complaints against a section of lawyers of resisting their fellow professionals to enter his court, the judge finally issued a contempt of court rule.

Justice Mantha, besides issuing the rule, has also filed a suo moto petition against the agitating advocates creating obstruction in their fellow professionals appearing at his court.

The matter will now be heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj.

In the rule, Justice Mantha observed that the development was a reflection of rowdy activities and contempt of court.

Earlier in the day, Justice Mantha even summoned the court’s officer-in-charge and asked him to deploy additional forces in front of his court to ensure that no one is obstructed from entering it. Accordingly, additional forces were deployed though that did not bring an end to obstruction of the advocates willing to enter.

Earlier in the day, senior advocate and the CPI-M Rajya Sabha member, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya condemned the action on part of the agitating lawyers and also pleaded to the Chief Justice to seek explanation from the agitators by issuing a rule.

Deputy Solicitor General Billwadal Bhattacharyya even suggested to the court to deploy central armed forces within the court premises to maintain the dignity of the court.

