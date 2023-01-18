A special three-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court constituted to hear the suo motu contempt of court rule by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on the matter of ruckus in front of his court on January 9 and January 10 by a section of the lawyers, has received a separate complaint holding a total of 12 persons responsible for the fiasco.

The complaint filed by Tapas Maiti, an advocate by profession, has named a total of 12 persons in his complaint, including 11 lawyers and Trinamool Congress’s state general secretary and the party spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh.

However, the three-judge bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam, Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Chittaranjan Dash refused to act immediately on the complaint. The bench observed that it would not immediately issue any contempt of rule against the persons named in the complaint letter. “Everything is subject to proof. We do not want to get the name of any innocent person not involved in the ruckus be dragged in the matter,” Justice Mukherjee observed.

On Tuesday, the three-judge bench had sought the CCTV footage of the ruckus and said that on the basis of that the offending lawyers would be identified and sued.

The short reaction from Ghosh was that the law will take its own course and anyone has the liberty to name anyone in the matter. The bench also ruled that till the time the hearing in the matter is completed there should be no public meeting or rally or fresh postering in the matter.

To recall, on December 15 last year, Kunal Ghosh launched a scathing attack against Justice Mantha after the latter gave protection to the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari against FIRs.

Ghosh also alleged that because of the protection provided by Justice Mantha, the leader of the opposition has become reckless. And legal sections of the state started linking Ghosh’s salvos on that day, the boycott of Justice Mantha’s bench on Monday morning and the recovery of posters at his residence.

