Calcutta HC ruckus: Special 3-judge bench to hear Justice Mantha’s petition

The Calcutta High Court has constituted a special three-judge bench to hear the petition filed by Justice Rajasekhar Mantha regarding attempts by a section of Trinamool Congress confidant lawyers resisting their fellow professionals from entering the latter’s court that continued for two days earlier this week.

The commotion in front of Justice Mantha’s court was ultimately cleared from Wednesday onwards after the latter issued a contempt of court rule and also filed a suo motu petition in the matter, though a section of the government pleaders and public prosecutors has continuing boycotting his court.

Meanwhile, the members of the three-judge bench constituted by Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice Prakash Srivastave are Justices T.S. Sivagnanam, Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Chittaranjan Dash.

The matter might come up for hearing anytime next week.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has decided to send a three-member team to Calcutta High Court to investigate the protests that took place on Monday and Tuesday.

The team comprising Supreme Court advocate Ravindra Kumar Raizda, Allahabad High Court’s Justice Ashok Mehta and Delhi High Court Bar Association executive committee member Vandana Kaur Grover, will submit a report on January 17.

Responding to the development, the Bar Council of West Bengal chairman and Trinamool Congress legislator, Ashok Deb has said: “The Bar Council of India decided to send the fact-finding team without any consultation with the Bar Council of West Bengal.

“There is no representative from West Bengal in that team. All I want to say is that the members of the fact-finding team should not carry out any independent investigation without taking any representative from the Bar Council of West Bengal along with them.”

