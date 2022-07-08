A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, sought a report from Union ministry of Home Affairs on Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh’s security withdrawal.

Although Singh got elected as a BJP candidate from Barrackpore in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas in 2019, on May 23 this year he returned to Trinamool Congress.

On July 5, the Union ministry of Home Affairs withdrew his “Z” category security facilities and also informed the MP about this decision. Singh approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the decision and also demanded an interim security for him.

However, on Friday, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya on one hand dismissed Singh’s plea for the interim security and on the other hand sought a report from the Union home ministry on this count within the next ten days.

Initially, after Singh joined BJP from Trinamool Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Union government granted “Y+” category security. However, after he became the MP, his security was upgraded “Z” category, after Singh categorically complained of life threat from local goons backed by ruling Trinamool Congress. However, that security was removed a little over a month after he joined back Trinamool Congress.

Singh’s counsel in the Calcutta High Court argued that since the security threat still looms on his client, central security should continue. However, the Union government’s counsel Billwadal Bhattacharya argued that Singh was previously provided central security cover following his appeal since the state government then withdrew the state security cover. “The Union government now feels that “Z” category security cover is no longer required for him and so it has been removed. However, anyone can appeal for getting the security reinstated and the Union government will take a decision after reviewing the ground realities,” he argued.

After that Justice Bhattacharya observed that the decision on security cover depends on the actual life threat for any individual and not on the party the individual is associated with. Thereafter, she dismissed Singh’s plea for interim security and also asked the Union government to send a report on this count to the court within the next ten days. The next hearing in the matter will be on July 20.

