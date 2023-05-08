The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought details from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the agency’s investigation into primary teachers’ recruitment in 2014.

The division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, while hearing a PIL in the matter, directed CBI to submit the details in the form of a report by May 15.

The bench specially inquired whether the central agency is probing the entire recruitment process of primary teachers in 2014 or that part which deals with the illegal recruitment of 269 candidates.

Earlier, the high court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered CBI inquiry into a number of cases relating to recruitment of teaching and non- teaching staff in state-run schools, which included primary teachers.

Even the CBI recently informed the Supreme Court that it is conducting a probe into the entire recruitment process for primary teachers.

20230508-202203