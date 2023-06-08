INDIA

Calcutta HC stays fresh recruitment of forest guards in West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday put an interim stay on the process of fresh recruitment of forest guards by the West Bengal Forest Department.

A division bench of Justice V.M. Velumani and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay also put a interim stay on the earlier order by a single-judge bench for cancelling the old panel of recruitment of forest guards in the state.

Hearing a petition alleging massive irregularities in the recruitment of forest guards, a bench of Justice Lapita Bandopadhyaya, after noting some irregularities in the recruitment process, ordered the cancellation of the entire panel of recruitment.

Justice Bandopadhyay also directed the state Forest Department to come with a fresh panel within two months from the date of the order.

However, a section of those enlisted in the old panel approached the division bench, contending that instead of cancelling the entire panel, the names of only those who were recruited illegally should be deleted.

