A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday put a stay on the eviction notice issued by the Visva-Bharati University authorities against the Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen in the ongoing dispute over 13 decimals of land occupied by the latter.

While granting the stay, the single-judge bench of Justice Bibhas Ranjan De said the university authorities will not be able to take any action over that disputed 13 decimals of land unless an ongoing case at a district court at Suri in Birbhum district is settled.

The hearing in the matter at the district court is scheduled on May 10.

On April 20 this year, the Visva-Bharati University authorities issued an eviction notice asking the globally acclaimed economist to vacate the ‘disputed’ 13 decimals of land by May 6. Sen is currently in the US.

On April 28, Sen’s counsel Gorachand Chakraborty informed media persons that an appeal against the eviction notice has already been filed at the district court of Suri in Birbhum district.

The dispute over the 13 decimals of land started when the vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University, Bidyut Chakraborty started accusing Sen of illegally occupying 1.38 acres of land which is in excess of his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres.

However, the Nobel laureate refuted the allegation claiming the original 1.25 acres was gifted to his grandfather late Kshitimohan Sen who was the second vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University.

Later, Sen’s father late Asutosh Sen, who was also a professor with the same university, purchased the remaining 13 decimals of land, which is at the centre of the dispute.

The West Bengal government recently transferred leasehold rights of the entire 1.38 acres of land to Sen to thwart any eviction attempt by the university authorities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also launched a scathing attack against the university authorities and even threatened to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of Sen’s residence if there is any attempt to forcefully impose the eviction.

