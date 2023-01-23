The Calcutta High Court on Monday expressed anguish over “an abnormal delay” in presentation of examination report of seized narcotics to the court though an accused arrested in the matter had already spent around 600 days behind bars.

Irked over the development, a division bench headed by Justice Joymalya Bagchi of Calcutta High Court has summoned Home Secretary B.P. Gopalika before it at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to give his explanation in the matter.

As per the case records, the Bongaon police station in North 24 Parganas district on February 22, 2021 arrested Jahangir Mondal for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine- based narcotics.

However, the state government had difficulties in examining the exact nature of the narcotics seized from Mondal’s possession, since such examination facilities are not available in West Bengal. The state police then had sent the seized drugs for examination at a laboratory at Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

However, on Monday, Mondal’s counsel informed the court that almost 600 days have passed since then with his client spending around 600 days behind the bars, the state police are yet to present the report of examination of the seized items to the court.

Expressing anguish over the development, Justice Bagchi sought a detailed report from the state government on this count and also summoned the Home Secretary. “A youth has spent almost 600 days behind bars. How can an accused be kept in confinement for so long?” he questioned.

Public Prosecutor Swapan Bandopadhyay claimed that the state Home Secretary has been summoned to present his opinion in the matter. “There is no delinquency on his part in the matter,” he said.

