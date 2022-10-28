The Calcutta High Court, on Friday, postponed till November 1 the hearing on a plea seeking permission to continue agitation in front of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) office in Salt Lake.

Hearing a plea filed by candidates deprived of the primary teachers’ posts, a division bench of Justices Amrita Sinha and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, which is a vacation bench, said that the matter will be heard by a regular bench of the court only on Tuesday (November 1).

To recall, on the late night of October 20 (technically October 21), following a sudden police action, protesters agitating in front of WBBPE office against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in the state, were removed, which evoked massive protests from all sections of the society and opposition political parties in the state.

The police removed them armed with an earlier order of the Calcutta High Court that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 has to be maintained in front of the WBBPE office.

At the same time, the agitators filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to continue with their agitation in front of the WBBPE office, the hearing for which was slated on Friday.

The counsels for the petitioners, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Priyanka Tibrewal appealed to the division bench for hearing the matter on a fast-track basis. However, the state’s advocate general, Soumendra Nath Mookherjee, objected to that claiming the state government is yet to receive a copy of the appeal from the petitioners.

Finally, after hearing both sides, the division bench said that the matter will be heard by a regular bench on November 1.

