INDIA

Calcutta HC to take time to consider starting contempt of court petition against CM

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday informed senior advocate and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya that it will take some time to consider the latter’s plea for beginning a contempt of court case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A day earlier, Bhattacharya had approached the bench of the court’s Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Srivastava to the petition against Banerjee over her comments made from a public meeting through which she issued an appeal to the judiciary to consider how those whose services have been terminated can be reinstated.

The bench then asked Bhattacharya to file an affidavit in the matter before the court by Thursday following which it would decide whether the contempt petition will be allowed or not.

On Thursday, Bhattacharya submitted his affidavit where he pleaded the court to start a suo motu contempt of court case against the Chief Minister.

In his affidavit, Bhattacharya claimed that the Chief Minister issued the appeal on Tuesday at a public programme which was attended by Justice Subrata Talukdar of the Calcutta High Court.

“Calcutta High Court had ordered for the termination of illegally appointed teachers and non-teaching staff after examining the necessary documents relating to the investigation in the matter.AThrough her comments at a public forum, she had tried to mislead people about the verdict of the court by unnecessarily holding the court and a section of advocates responsible for the termination. Such comments are deliberate attempts to influence the ongoing judicial process in a matter,” Bhattacharya had argued in his affidavit.

Thereafter, the division bench ruled that it will need some time to decide on the matter.

