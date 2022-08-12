BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Calcutta HC turns down ED plea to freeze Rashmi Metaliks’ assets

NewsWire
0
0

A single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court turned down the plea from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to freeze the assets of Rashmi Metaliks Limited and also gave a clean chit to the company in a money laundering case filed against it by the central agency.

Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya observed that the ED raids in multiple premises of the company and subsequent freezing of bank deposits worth Rs 95 crore were conducted after seven years from the date on which all pending proceedings in the matter were stayed by the Supreme Court.

Justice Bhattacharya also observed that the impugned orders cannot be sustained either in law or in fact.

“This court is therefore inclined to hold that the ED could not have initiated any action against the petitioners during the subsistence of the order of stay of the pending proceedings against the petitioner no. 1 by the Supreme Court dated 14th December, 2015,” Justice Bhattacharya’s order said.

The single-judge bench also maintained that the prayer for stay made on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate was considered and refused given the findings and observations made in the judgment,” read the court order.

20220812-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SIP contribution hits all-time high in Dec at Rs 11,305.34 cr

    Paytm files for mega Rs 16,600 cr IPO with SEBI

    VCFs in tax net as service rendered to investors liable to...

    IT spending in India to reach $112 bn in 2022 amid...