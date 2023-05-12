INDIA

Calcutta HC upholds order for CBI probe in municipalities recruitment scam

NewsWire
0
0

Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on Friday upheld the order by the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay for a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in municipalities of West Bengal.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had put an interim stay on the order by Justice Gangopadhyay for a CBI probe in the scam, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had unearthed while investigating the alleged recruitment scam in state-run schools.

The apex court had also referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, the state government made a petition at the bench of Justice Sinha for reconsideration of the order.

The matter came up for hearing at Justice Sinha’s bench on Friday. Justice Sinha dismissed the plea of the state government on this count and allowed CBI to continue with the probe in the matter.

State Advocate General S.N. Mukherjee argued that the previous bench ordered the CBI probe without hearing the argument of the state government.

“Matters related to municipalities were not the subjects of that court which ordered the CBI probe. Moreover, law & order being a state subject, the state police should have the authority to probe the matter. But in this case that scope was not granted to the state police,” the state advocate general argued.

However, the counter argument to this in the court was that since recruitment scams in state-run schools and municipalities in West Bengal were related, the central agency probe in the matter is required.

Finally, after hearing both sides, Justice Sinha finally upheld the order by Justice Gangopadhyay for CBI probe in the alleged recruitment irregularities scam.

20230512-155201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly seat in Odisha on May 10

    India’s boxer Kalaivani storms into final in Elorda Cup; Kuldeep in...

    Glitches disrupt supply as Narmada water reaches Gujarat’s Kutch

    Gurugram hospital saves kid with severe heart injury