COMMUNITY

Caledon man suspected of committing 20 robberies in the GTA arrested

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

Region of Peel – Investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau, in collaboration with the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, arrested a man allegedly responsible for a series of robberies in July and August. This investigation was a collaborative effort with York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

From Wednesday, July 13 until Friday, August 23, it is alleged that the suspect committed 20 robberies in the Greater Toronto Area, including 11 in Peel Region. The suspect generally targeted commercial businesses, gas stations and fast food establishments between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. throughout the week. The suspect often brandished a firearm when robbing these businesses while making demands for money.

Investigators conducted a detailed criminal investigation and identified the above suspect as Rahul Saini, a 25-year-old man from Caledon. He was arrested on August 26.

A search warrant was executed at a Caledon residence resulted in the seizure of offence-related items, including a replica firearm, clothing and the vehicles used to commit the robberies.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GO Transit, MiWay, Brampton and Oakville Transit now allowing credit card...

    Mississauga’s offering online activities for older adults in June

    New mass vaccination clinic opening in Rockwood Mall, Mississauga this week

    Canada confirms 604 cases of monkeypox