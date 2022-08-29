Region of Peel – Investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau, in collaboration with the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau, arrested a man allegedly responsible for a series of robberies in July and August. This investigation was a collaborative effort with York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.

From Wednesday, July 13 until Friday, August 23, it is alleged that the suspect committed 20 robberies in the Greater Toronto Area, including 11 in Peel Region. The suspect generally targeted commercial businesses, gas stations and fast food establishments between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. throughout the week. The suspect often brandished a firearm when robbing these businesses while making demands for money.

Investigators conducted a detailed criminal investigation and identified the above suspect as Rahul Saini, a 25-year-old man from Caledon. He was arrested on August 26.

A search warrant was executed at a Caledon residence resulted in the seizure of offence-related items, including a replica firearm, clothing and the vehicles used to commit the robberies.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Central Robbery Bureau at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.