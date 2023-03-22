WORLD

California hit by another round of heavy rain, snow

NewsWire
0
0

California continues to be hit by heavy rain and snow, which led to flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions for residents.

A significant storm would push onto the West Coast on Tuesday with another round of heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, and high winds, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The heaviest precipitation is expected to focus in Southern California, Xinhua news agency quoted the forecast as saying.

Poised off of California is a system that would wallop the Southwest to the Rockies with heavy rain, mountain snow, and high winds, according to the NWS.

Flood advisory have been issued for much of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.

As rain rates increase overnight into Tuesday, there would be an increased risk of flooding of roadways, small streams, and creeks, along with rock and mudslides, according to the NWS Los Angeles.

Just six months ago, California was entrenched in an extreme drought that had dragged on for three years.

Now the state has been hammered by at least 11 atmospheric rivers this season, which have brought heavy rainfall, snowfall, flooding and landslides.

20230322-114608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak PM Imran Khan lashes out against opposition

    SL ranked among top 5 Wellness Tourism Destinations globally

    19 killed in Brazil floods, landslides

    Sudan officially repeals law on boycotting Israel