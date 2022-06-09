WORLD

California man facing federal charges for attempted murder of SC Justice

A criminal complaint was filed against a man from California on federal charges of attempted murder of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley made an initial appearance in US District Court in Greenbelt of Maryland on Wednesday afternoon, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to an affidavit, on June 8, 2022, at approximately 1.05 a.m., two Deputy Marshals saw an individual dressed in black clothing and carrying a backpack and a suitcase, get out of a taxicab that had stopped in front of Kavanaugh’s residence.

The individual, later identified as Roske, looked at the two Deputy Marshals, who were standing next to their parked vehicle, and then turned to walk down the street.

Roske was later detained by police after he called an emergency centre in which he told it that he had a firearm in his suitcase, was having suicidal thoughts and had intentions to kill Kavanaugh.

A search of his suitcase and backpack revealed a black tactical chest rig and tactical knife, a pistol with two magazines and ammunition, a pepper spray and other items.

Roske allegedly told detectives that he was upset about the leak of a recent Supreme Court draft decision regarding the right to abortion as well as the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Kavanaugh, a conservative, is purportedly included in the majority for the Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion, a copy of which was obtained and published by Politico last month.

If convicted, Roske faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

