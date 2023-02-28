WORLD

California recovers after massive winter storm

NewsWire
California residents are now focusing on cleanup after a powerful winter storm brought heavy rainfall, snow and strong winds to the most populous state in the US over the past week.

The massive storm led to road closure, flooding, power outage, among other damages. Southern California, particularly the Los Angeles area, was slammed with record-breaking rain and snowfall on February 25 that uprooted trees and flooded roads, reports Xinhua news agency.

More than 48,000 Californians are still without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The majority are in Madera County in Central California, as another wave of storms is expected over the next three days.

Another weaker storm will impact the area until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“While we won’t see snow levels quite as low as this last storm, the Grapevine will still be affected. Make sure to check road conditions before any travel,” the NWS Los Angeles tweeted.

