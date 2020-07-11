California wildfire 90% contained

San Francisco, July 11 (IANS) A wildfire near Gilroy, a city in Northern California, has almost been fully, and all road closures in the area were called off as minimal fire activity was expected, officials said.

More accurate mapping of the Crews Fire, which started Sunday afternoon near Crews Road and Oak Spring Circle, indicated the blaze has burned 5,513 acres instead of the previously reported 5,400 acres, the San Francisco Chronicle quoted Cal Fire as saying.

More than 800 firefighters have responded this week to help increase containment to 90 per cent by Friday morning.

Some 499 fire personnel from numerous agencies continued working on Friday.

A completed assessment of the damage showed that one structure was destroyed and none were damaged.

Cal Fire previously reported one structure had been damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was among several that broke out across the San Francisco Bay Area in recent days.

–IANS

ksk/