WORLD

California works to rescue residents trapped by snow

NewsWire
0
0

Search crews in California, the most populous state of the US, are working to rescue residents stranded in the state’s mountain communities by recent heavy snow.

After the latest round of winter weather, the average water equivalent in the snowpack covering California’s mountains ranges from 40 to 46 inches, almost double what the area typically sees this time of year, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by USA Today.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties last week, after brutal winter storms trapped residents with feet of snow, including in the hard-hit San Bernardino County.

The heavy snowfall combined with high wind gusts have prompted avalanche warnings across parts of the central and southern Sierra Nevada.

Officials knew the San Bernardino County mountains were going to be hit by a bad storm days before an unprecedented blizzard rolled in, but they found themselves unprepared for the historic amount of snow and the disruptions it would bring, said a report of Los Angeles Times.

Forecasters said more snow and rain are expected to arrive in Northern California later this week, followed by potential flood concerns.

20230309-072405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: KL Rahul needs to get on the front...

    Donald Trump celebrates his acquittal by Senate

    La Liga: Catalan Derby to end first half of the season...

    Blasts near Sikh temple in Kabul