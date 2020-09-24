Canindia News

California’s Yosemite National Park to reopen

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) The Yosemite National Park in California will reopen on Friday with limited visitor services, according to an official announcement.

In the announcement, the National Park Service said on Wednesday that campsites in Yosemite Valley will also be available beginning from Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some visitor services will be available, while others will open over the weekend.

After its reopening, day-use reservations will still be required to enter the park, the announcement said.

Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited in the American West, has been closed since September 17 due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality.

The park will continue to monitor air quality conditions, and continue to confer with local and federal public health experts, the announcement said, adding that it might close intermittently if there were changes in the air quality.

–IANS

ksk/

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More