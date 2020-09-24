California’s Yosemite National Park to reopen

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) The Yosemite National Park in California will reopen on Friday with limited visitor services, according to an official announcement.

In the announcement, the National Park Service said on Wednesday that campsites in Yosemite Valley will also be available beginning from Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some visitor services will be available, while others will open over the weekend.

After its reopening, day-use reservations will still be required to enter the park, the announcement said.

Yosemite National Park, one of the most visited in the American West, has been closed since September 17 due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality.

The park will continue to monitor air quality conditions, and continue to confer with local and federal public health experts, the announcement said, adding that it might close intermittently if there were changes in the air quality.

–IANS

ksk/