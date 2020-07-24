“Call assembly session,” Rahul asks Rajasthan Governor

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Alleging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging into a “conspiracy” to destabilise the Congress-led Rajasthan government, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi demanded Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene the assembly session.

“The conspiracy to demolish the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to the eight crore people of Rajasthan. The Governor should call a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes before the country,” tweeted Gandhi on Friday night.

The assertion came soon after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MLAs from his camp reached the Raj Bhavan on Friday afternoon and raised slogans demanding the Assembly’s special session soon, as they sat in the lawn. The MLAs reached the hotel around 2.30 p.m. in four buses.

Rahul Gandhi said India is ruled in accordance with the constitution and law. He also said that any government is formed and run based on people’s mandate.

Recently, Sachin Pilot along with his supporting MLAs rebelled against CM Gehlot’s leadership causing political turmoil in the state. Following that the Congress removed Pilot both as state’s deputy CM and PCC Chief.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday accepted a plea filed by Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena to make the Centre a party to an ongoing case filed by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs following disqualification notices to them by the Assembly Speaker.

