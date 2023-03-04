ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Call of the Valley: Karan Johar in Gulmarg to film song for his next

Filmmaker Karan Johar has decided to choose Kashmir over Switzerland for filming a song for his upcoming movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Sources in the crew said that Karan Johar had originally intended to shoot the song in the snow-clad mountains of Switzerland, but later decided that the magic of snow in Kashmir’s Gulmarg would be better.

Karan Johar arrived here a day earlier than Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, all of whom arrived here on Friday.

“After shooting the song in Gulmarg, the crew will return to Mumbai on March 9,” sources said.

Sources also said that the song to be shot in Gulmarg would be a tribute to renowned filmmaker late Yash Chopra, whose love for Kashmir is still unmatched by any other filmmaker from Bollywood.

Yash Chopra’s last movie, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, was also shot in Kashmir.

Chopra’s superhit films ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ (1976) and ‘Silsila’ (1981) were also extensively shot in Kashmir.

Karan Johar is the first Bollywood filmmaker to arrive in the Valley this year to shoot for his movie. It is expected that the arrival of this film unit will be followed by many others in the days to come to revive the special connection the outdoor locales of the Valley has historically had with Bollywood.

