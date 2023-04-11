INDIA

Caller threatening to kill Salman Khan on April 30 detained by Mumbai police

The Mumbai police have tracked and detained a person who threatened “to kill Bollywood megastar Salman Khan on April 30”, top officials said here on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the Mumbai police control room received a call from one unidentified person who conveyed a terse message: “On (April) 30, I shall kill Salman Khan. You can inform him,” and disconnected.

When the police control room staff called him back on the mobile number, he identified himself as ‘Rocky bhai’, a ‘gaushala rakshak’, speaking from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Swinging into action, several police teams fanned out to track and identify the caller, who was traced to Dolkhamb village in Thane, nearly 50 km north of Mumbai.

A police team reached there and attempted to catch him, but with the help of his friends, he managed to escape on a motorcycle.

After a chase of some distance, the police team managed to intercept him and subjected him to questioning.

He admitted to having made the threat call to the actor, and thereafter, he was handed over to the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai, which detained him and is investigating further.

The caller is reportedly said to be a minor hailing from Rajasthan and his identity has not yet been revealed, and police suspect it may be a prank.

