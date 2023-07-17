Jonathan Calleri struck twice as Sao Paulo cruised to a 4-1 home win over Santos in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

The Argentine forward put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot before heading in a second goal on the stroke of halftime, reports Xinhua.

David Fonseca extended Sao Paulo’s lead when he combined with Rodrigo Nestor and slotted a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Joao Martins 11 minutes from time.

Former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato made it 4-0 with a cool finish after running onto Fonseca’s through ball.

The visitors pulled a goal back by converting a stoppage-time penalty after Deivid Washington was brought down by Michel Araujo.

The result lifts Sao Paulo to fourth in the 20-team standings with 25 points from 15 games, 14 points behind leaders Botafogo. Santos are 14th, nine points further back.

In other fixtures on Sunday, Coritiba drew 0-0 at Cruzeiro, Cuiaba won 1-0 at Fortaleza, Fluminense were held to a goalless home draw by Flamengo, Athletico Paranaense eased to a 2-0 home win over Bahia, and Palmeiras drew 0-0 at Internacional.

