The Liberal Democrats have called for a Cabinet Office probe into Suella Braverman’s re-appointment as the UK Home Secretary after being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code last week.

Liberal Democrats home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: “Suella Braverman’s appointment makes a mockery of Rishi Sunak’s claims to be bringing integrity to Number 10.

“There must be a full independent inquiry by the Cabinet Office into her appointment, including any promises (Prime Minister Rishi) Sunak made to her behind closed doors.”

Carmichael said that Braverman should be sacked if it is confirmed she “repeatedly broke the ministerial code and threatened national security”, adding: “A Home Secretary who broke the rules is not fit for a Home Office which keeps the rules,” the BBC reported.

The UK cabinet reshuffle saw some predictable choices, and some that have surprised MPs.

One of the most eye-catching appointments was the return of Braverman as Home Ssecretary.

She resigned just days ago from the role after a security breach, when she sent a government document to someone not authorised to receive it.

She endorsed Sunak to be the new leader two days ago, a move seen as a massive boost for his campaign as it represented support from the right-wing of the party, the BBC reported.

Some sources in government speculate that endorsement may well have been an ask for something in return.

There was a hint of that in an article for Daily Telegraph backing Sunak where she said we will “only stop boats crossing the Channel” if the UK passes new laws to limit the impact of Modern Slavery laws, the Human Rights Act and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Such a move would be controversial, and face legal and political challenges – especially in the House of Lords

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has offered a further defence of Braverman’s reappointment, pointing out that she has “very recent experience in the Home Office”.

She resigned from the role of home secretary just last week, while Liz Truss was Prime Minister, over two data breaches.

