The Libyan capital of Tripoli was calm after fighting between rival armed factions left 32 people dead, the Health Ministry said.

At least 159 others were injured in the fighting, the second time clashes have been seen in a month in the city amid a deepening political standoff in oil-rich Libya, dpa news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Sunday.

The latest bout of violence erupted on Friday in the centre of Tripoli between two militias loyal to the rival governments in the country and raged on for hours on Saturday.

Online videos showed several public and private buildings as well as dozens of cars damaged as a result of the clashes.

An ambulance was also destroyed and another damaged, the city’s medical centre said.

On Sunday, Libyan media carried footage of clean-up works on Tripoli streets.

Roads reopened which had been closed earlier due to the violence.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Two governments are currently vying for power in the North African country.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh is seated in Tripoli.

But the government of former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha claims power for itself, having been appointed by the parliament based in the country’s east.

Dbeibeh has repeatedly vowed he would only hand over power to an elected administration.

Libya’s long-awaited election, which was originally due in December last year, was postponed amid political wrangling, with no new date set for the vote.

