Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has trashed legendary cricketer and former captain Ricky Ponting’s suggestion that young Cameron Green should be brought into the playing XI against Sri Lanka in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 Group 1 game here on Tuesday, given he is a local boy and knows the ground conditions well.

Green is also in sublime form and was recently included in the 15-member squad after reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis suffered a freak injury on his right hand while playing golf and was ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Ponting has supported Green’s inclusion following Australia’s humiliating 89-run loss to New Zealand in the Super 12 opener on October 22, saying he could really blow the World Cup open for the hosts.

While Marsh conceded Green is an “unbelievable talent”, the 23-year-old’s inclusion would mean Marsh will have to make way for the allrounder.

“Because it probably means he takes my spot. We’ve had words about that. I told him to calm down a bit and give me another few weeks and then it’s all his. But, look, I think any time you have someone like him on the sidelines, it’s good, it’s great. It creates pressure within the group.

“But we know that throughout this tournament things may happen, injuries with so much travel, games back-to-back, so he will be ready for his opportunity if it comes, but for now I think we have the right 11,” said Marsh.

Marsh also backed the three pacers — Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood — to come good in Perth after their dismal performance against New Zealand at Sydney, where Finn Allen and Devon Coway rattled them with their batting blitz.

“Yeah, I’m hopeful (about Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood coming good). We know the big three bowlers, when they get going, they’re very hard to stop. Certainly after the other night, we’ll see a big response from them.”

Marsh felt that by no measure Australia were feeling rattled by the defeat, saying the confidence among the group was intact.

“Definitely not (rattled). I think if you look down the personnel of our group confidence is not something that all the boys are shy of. So I think it’s just really important to stick together. We know that our best is up there with the best, so making sure we bring that tomorrow night, bring plenty of energy, and hopefully put on a good show for the Perth crowd.”

