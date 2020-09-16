Cambodia advises sea travelers, fishermen to be vigilant over heavy rainfall

Phnom Penh, Sep 16 (IANS) Cambodia on Wednesday warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds at sea from Friday to Sunday, advising travelers and fishermen to be on high precautions.

According to the weather forecast, the kingdom will suffer from the impact of tropical storm Noul that moved across the Philippines early Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lim Keanhor, Cambodian Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology said that Noul’s impact will cause heavy rainfall at coastal provinces and moderate-to-heavy rainfall in plain and plateau provinces.

“For coastal areas, there will be heavy rainfall with strong winds and high waves that can result in flash flood,” the Minister said.

Keanhor called on the public, particularly sea travelers and fishermen, to be extra-vigilant in order to avoid any possible dangers.

–IANS

sdr/