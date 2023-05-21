WORLD

Cambodia arrests 3 women, seizing 150 kg of illicit drugs: Official

Cambodia’s anti-drug police have arrested three local women for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs, seizing a total of 150 kg narcotics, an official said.

The trio were apprehended on Saturday during a raid in the capital Phnom Penh and its adjacent Kandal province.

“A total of 150 kg illicit drugs in four types as well as a car were confiscated from the three suspected women,” the Interior Ministry’s Secretary of State and spokesman Khieu Sopheak said on Sunday in a report released to media.

He added that police were currently hunting for their masterminds and accomplices, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodia has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 gram of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the Interior Ministry’s anti-drug department, Cambodia nabbed 5,572 drug-related suspects, including 105 foreigners, during the January-April period of 2023, seizing a total of 361 kg narcotics.

