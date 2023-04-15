LIFESTYLEWORLD

Cambodia breaks its own Guinness World Record for largest Madison dance

Cambodia on Saturday broke its own Guinness World Record for the largest Madison dance involving 4,999 participants.

A Guinness World Record adjudicator announced that the participants performed the five-minute Madison dance at the famed Angkor Archaeological Park complex in Siem Reap province to celebrate the traditional Khmer New Year, which kicked off on Friday for three days, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Madison dance is quite popular in the kingdom during Khmer New Year celebrations and wedding receptions.

Cambodia’s Union of Youth Federations organised the dance, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen’s youngest son Hun Many.

Guinness World Record official adjudicator Tomomi Sekioka said she had concluded going over all the evidence and was amazed by the incredible teamwork and seriousness of people participating.

“I can now confirm that with 4,999 participants, the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia has achieved a new Guinness World Record title. Congratulations!” she declared the result.

Sekioka said Cambodia set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Madison dance, beating its previous record of 2,015 participants in 2015.

Speaking at the event, many said it was another pride for Cambodia after the Southeast Asian nation on Tuesday broke a Guinness World Record for the largest display of 3,917,805 origami hearts, beating the previous record held by Britain.

“It again reflects our spirit of love, unity and solidarity for the pride of our nation,” he said.

