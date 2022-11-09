WORLD

Cambodia celebrates 69th Independence Day

Cambodia on Wednesday celebrated its 69th Independence Day, with the King and government officials attending a ceremony at the Independence Monument here to mark the occassion.

King Norodom Sihamoni, accompanied by Prime Minister Hun Sen and other government officials, laid a wreath and lit the ceremonial victory fire inside the Independence Monument, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ceremony was also attended by foreign diplomats, armed forces, civil servants, citizens and students.

Hun Sen said November 9 reminded the people of a noble mission launched by the late King Norodom Sihanouk to demand independence from France.

“King Norodom Sihanouk, the Father of Independence, had sacrificed both physical and mental energies in his royal crusade to gain full independence for Cambodia,” the Prime Minister said.

At the end of the celebration, doves and balloons were released as a sign of independence and freedom.

The Southeast Asian nation gained its independence on November 9, 1953, after 90 years under French colonial rule.

