LIFESTYLEWORLD

Cambodia celebrates King’s 70th birthday with fireworks show

NewsWire
0
0

Fireworks were fired into the sky over the Tonle Sap river in front of Cambodia’s Royal Palace in the capital to mark the 70th birthday of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

The colourful and eye-catching fireworks were on display for about 20 minutes on Sunday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

Congratulatory messages from the leaders of the Senate, the National Assembly, and the government ministries have been read on television channels and radios, published on newspapers and posted on online media.

“On this great occasion, I would like to wish Your Majesty the King good health, strength, and longevity in order to stay as cool shade for the people of Cambodia,” Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Sunday in a congratulatory message to the monarch.

As in previous years, the King did not host any lavish celebrations on his birthday, but attended a Buddhist ceremony held at the Royal Palace.

King Norodom Sihamoni was born on May 14, 1953. He was inaugurated and formally anointed as the King of Cambodia on October 29, 2004, after his father the late King Norodom Sihanouk abdicated for health reasons.

20230515-014803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hry launches toll-free No. to curb corruption in Tehsil offices

    Vaccination for infants: Do’s and Don’ts

    When Reese Witherspoon had an appendicitis scare

    You are what you eat