Cambodia, Cuba vow to strengthen ties

Cambodia and Cuba have vowed to bolster bilateral ties and cooperation for mutual benefit, Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said.

The pledge was made during a meeting in Phnom Penh between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and Cuba’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Penalver Portal on Friday, Sounry added in a statement on Sunday.

He said the two sides discussed “the preparation for the upcoming exchange of high-level visits between the two countries with the strong expectation these historical visits would pave the way for the strengthening of bilateral ties”.

The two sides spoke highly of a long lasting friendship between the two nations and sound bilateral cooperation, particularly in the sectors of health, education and sports, and expressed interest for better cooperation, the spokesman added.

According to Sounry, Penalver Portal appreciated Cambodia’s remarkable success in fighting Covid-19 and socio-economic development, and Sokhonn said he was impressed with Cuba’s economic strength, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both sides showed interest for exchanging information and experience between the two countries, Sounry said, adding that they also talked about ways to enhance cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Cuba.

Penalver Portal praised Cambodia for dealing with challenges stemming from its ASEAN chairmanship for 2022 with “skillful diplomacy and wisdom”, according to the spokesman.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on regional and international issues of common interest, and pledged to support each other in the international arena.

The meeting was followed by the second bilateral political consultations between Cambodian Foreign Ministry Standing Secretary of State Ouch Borith and Penalver Portal.

The Cuban official paid a working visit to Cambodia from September 1 to 3.

