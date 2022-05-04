Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand are due to host three important leaders’ meetings in the Southeast Asia region this year, according to a joint statement released by the Foreign Ministries of the three countries on Wednesday.

Cambodia will host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Related summits on November11-13; Indonesia will host the Group of 20 (G20) summit on November 15-16, and Thailand will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ meeting on November 18-19, the statement said.

ASEAN, G20 and APEC processes share commonalities that provide a unique opportunity for all participants to jointly advance the collective global and regional agenda and efforts to bring peace, prosperity and sustainable and inclusive development to all our people, the statement added.

The upcoming ASEAN summit expresses the leaders’ determination to strengthen ASEAN resilience in the face of global uncertainties and maintain ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture, the statement said, adding that it is also to accelerate joint efforts to recover from Covid-19 impact.

The G20 summit aims to facilitate a strong and inclusive recovery for all, it said, adding that Indonesia is committed to ensuring the G20 is relevant not only for its members but also for the world at large, particularly the developing countries.

“Three priority areas have been identified, namely, strengthening global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transitions, so that the G20 can serve as a catalyst for a strong and inclusive global recovery,” the statement said.

As for the APEC summit, a unique forum of the economies in the Asia Pacific, work continues on how to accelerate regional economic integration to achieve shared prosperity, it added.

“It aims at advancing the vision for an open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community,” the statement said.

The three ASEAN member states vowed to work with all partners and stakeholders to ensure a spirit of cooperation and strengthen ASEAN centrality, credibility and relevance in maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world, according to the statement.

