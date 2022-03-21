WORLD

Cambodia, Japan agree to ensure full implementation of RCEP

Cambodia and Japan have agreed to ensure the full implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest trade deal, for the benefit of all, according to a joint statement.

The statement was released on Sunday after a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his visiting Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Peace Palace her earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The two Prime Ministers consented to strengthen cooperation to ensure the full implementation of the ASEAN-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,” the statement said.

Signed on November 15, 2020 and entered in force on January 1, 2022, RCEP is a mega trade deal between 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its five free trade agreement partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

RCEP, which groups the 10 ASEAN members — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and its key trade partners, covers roughly 30 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and population.

As the world’s largest trading bloc, it will eliminate 90 per cent of the tariffs on goods traded among its signatories over the next 20 years.

