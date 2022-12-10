LIFESTYLEWORLD

Cambodia offers cash handouts to 360k families affected by inflation, floods

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia has begun to provide cash handouts to nearly 3,60,000 households with about 1.3 million people affected by inflationary pressures and recent floods, a senior official said.

“The government is expected to spend $31 million for inflationary pressures-hit families and 15 million dollars for recent floods-stricken families for three months (from December to February),” said Chan Narith, Undersecretary of State of the Economy and Finance Ministry, in a press conference on Saturday.

According to a directive signed by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen last week, those affected families had been identified by the Ministry of Planning to receive cash assistance based on areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Those in the capital Phnom Penh will receive $25 per family, with each household member getting an additional seven dollars, and those in provincial towns will be given 22 dollars, with each household member provided an additional six dollars, while those in rural areas will receive 20 dollars, with each household member getting an additional five dollars.

Recent flood-hit households in Phnom Penh and 15 provinces will receive 20 dollars for each family, with each member getting an additional four dollars, according to the directive.

The World Bank said in its Cambodia Economic Update released on Wednesday that rising global energy, fertiliser and food prices prompted a surge in inflation in the country, saying that consumer price inflation accelerated to 7.8 per cent in June but eased to 4.9 per cent in August 2022.

“Rising inflation is particularly harmful to poor households,” the bank’s report said.

20221211-033003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JLo: ‘This Is MeThen’ is my favourite album I’ve ever done

    Ankit Gulati: Villains have overshadowed the heroes

    Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 20 years of ‘Aks’

    Anupria Goenka’s birthday wish is to have a Covid-free world soon