Cambodia attracted 1.29 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 709 per cent from only 159,546 over the same period last year, the Ministry of Tourism’s said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thailand topped the chart among the international arrivals to the Southeast Asian nation during the January-March period this year, followed by Vietnam and China, the statement said.

It added that 424,241 Thais, 207,527 Vietnamese, and 132,665 Chinese visited the kingdom during the period, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tourism is one of the four sectors supporting the Cambodian economy.

The country has three world heritage sites, namely Angkor archaeological park in northwestern Siem Reap province, Preah Vihear Temple in northwestern Preah Vihear province, and Sambor Prei Kuk archaeological site in central Kampong Thom province.

Besides, Cambodia is known for its pristine coastline stretching in the length of 450 km in four southwestern provinces of Sihanoukville, Kampot, Kep and Koh Kong.

20230523-145203