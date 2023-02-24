The Paris-headquartered Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed Cambodia from its grey list of high-risk countries for money laundering after the Southeast Asian nation had been listed since 2019.

According to the outcomes of its plenary meeting posted on its website, the global money-laundering watchdog said Cambodia had made progress in improving anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regimes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country “has addressed its technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plan on strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in February 2019”, the FATF said.

It added that Cambodia is “no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process”.

