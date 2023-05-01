HEALTHWORLD

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia reported 1,400 new HIV cases last year, according to a National AIDS Authority’s report on Monday.

“About four people become infected with HIV every day,” the report said.

It said new HIV infections had dropped by 91 per cent since the peak of the HIV epidemic in 1996, but the pace of decline had slowed down to only 33 per cent since 2010, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Cambodia has made strong progress toward ending the AIDS epidemic,” Ieng Mouly, chairman of the National AIDS Authority, said in a statement.

According to the report, by the end of 2022, there were some 76,000 people living with HIV (PLHIV) and 86 per cent of them were aware of their HIV status, while around 11,000 people did not know that they were living with HIV.

“About 64,931 PLHIV were accessing antiretroviral therapy and it translated that 99 per cent of PLHIV who knew their status were accessing treatment,” the report said.

In Cambodia, the first HIV infections were detected and diagnosed in 1991 and the first AIDS case was found in 1993.

Cambodia’s HIV infection rate is the highest in Asia.

20230501-150804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Healthcare industry gives ‘mixed response’, lauds proposal for new nursing colleges

    Australia hits 70% Covid vaccination target

    Canada approves use of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

    At 14,669, single-day Covid tally scales new peak in Andhra