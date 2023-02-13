WORLD

Cambodia revokes West-backed VOD radio’s license over ‘slanderous’ broadcast

Cambodia’s Ministry of Information on Monday officially revoked the license of the West-backed VOD (Voice of Democracy) radio for broadcasting “slanderous” information.

In its announcement signed by Information Minister Khieu Kanharith, the ministry cancelled the license held by the Cambodian Centre for Independent Media (CCIM), which oversaw the VOD radio, for “gross professional misconduct,” Xinhua reported.

The announcement said their “intentionally slanderous” report and failure to run corrections in accordance with the press law had tarnished the “reputation and prestige of the government”.

The revocation of the media outlet’s license was made at Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s order on Sunday.

The Cambodian government accused the VOD radio of broadcasting an “intentionally slanderous” article pertinent to the country’s recent relief aid to the earthquake-hit Turkey.

Hun Sen said the article totally distorted the truth regarding the government’s budget management system, adding only the Prime Minister has the authority to make a decision on humanitarian aid to a foreign country.

He had asked the radio to make a correction and apologise publicly, but the broadcaster ignored his request.

Hun Sen said that the radio’s foreign donors should take their funding back to their countries or divert the money to help other countries, and its staff should seek new jobs.

