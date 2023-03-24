Cambodia has said that the upcoming visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to the kingdom will inject new impetus into the bilateral ties.

Anwar will pay a one-day official visit to Cambodia on March 27 at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry said in a press statement on Friday.

In Phnom Penh, Anwar will hold a bilateral meeting with Hun Sen to explore new ways and means to further deepen the long-standing bilateral ties that cover all fields of cooperation ranging from political-security, economic to socio-cultural aspects, Xinhua news agency reported.

“They will exchange views on sub-regional, regional and international issues of common interest and concern,” the statement said.

“Subsequently, there will be a signing ceremony of some cooperation initiatives and a joint press conference.”

During the visit, Anwar will also be granted a royal audience by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace, and pay separate courtesy calls on Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin.

“The forthcoming official visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Cambodia will lend a new impetus to the robust all-round bilateral ties between the two countries and will contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region as well as to the continued development and prosperity of the ASEAN Community and beyond,” the statement added.

Anwar became the Prime Minister of Malaysia in November last year.

