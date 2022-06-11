HEALTHWORLD

Cambodia sees sharp rise in dengue fever cases

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia has reported 1,354 dengue fever cases in the first five months of 2022, up more than 100 per cent compared to the same period last year, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The disease killed three children during the January-May period this year, the Ministry said, adding that the increase in precipitation in the early rainy season was attributed to the surge in dengue fever cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of an Aedes mosquito which is a day-biting mosquito.

Health Minister Mam Bunheng called on people to fill in puddles around their houses, saying that they are the sources of mosquitoes, and advised them to sleep under mosquito nets all the time.

He said the Ministry would continue distributing the anti-dengue mosquito larvicide Abate to households living in affected areas.

“Parents must bring their children to the nearest public hospitals or health centres, not later than 72 hours if their children have acute fever,” Bunheng said.

“Please don’t try to treat the disease by yourselves, nor seek treatment from unauthorized medical practitioners.”

Dengue fever causes an acute illness that usually follows symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

In the southeast Asian nation, the peak of the dengue epidemic period is in the rainy season from May to October.

20220611-150005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid caseload tops 361.8 mn

    Brunei launches tourism products to attract visitors amid pandemic

    2nd Covid vax dose recipients outnumber those getting first jab

    Is TikTok affecting children’s focus?