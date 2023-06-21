Military police in northwest Cambodia’s Battambang province have arrested an alleged drug trafficker, seizing almost 32 kg of illicit drugs, the Battambang Gendarmerie said in a news statement.

The 23-year-old local suspect was apprehended on Monday afternoon in Battambang provincial town after a thorough probe for several months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 gram of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the Anti-Drug Police Department on Wednesday, Cambodia nabbed 7,230 drug-related suspects, including 136 foreigners, during the January-May period of 2023, seizing nearly 785 kg of narcotics.

Most of the seized drugs are ketamine, crystal meth, methamphetamine pills, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.

20230622-031602