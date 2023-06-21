WORLD

Cambodia seizes nearly 32 kg of illicit drugs

Military police in northwest Cambodia’s Battambang province have arrested an alleged drug trafficker, seizing almost 32 kg of illicit drugs, the Battambang Gendarmerie said in a news statement.

The 23-year-old local suspect was apprehended on Monday afternoon in Battambang provincial town after a thorough probe for several months, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 gram of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the Anti-Drug Police Department on Wednesday, Cambodia nabbed 7,230 drug-related suspects, including 136 foreigners, during the January-May period of 2023, seizing nearly 785 kg of narcotics.

Most of the seized drugs are ketamine, crystal meth, methamphetamine pills, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.

