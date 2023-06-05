WORLD

Cambodia to graduate from least developed country status by 2027: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said here on Monday that the Southeast Asian nation is projected to graduate from a least developed country status by 2027.

“I’m very confident that Cambodia will graduate from least developed country status by 2027 at the latest and will achieve our goal of becoming an upper-middle income country in 2030,” he said in a speech during the graduation ceremony of nearly 6,000 students at the Royal University of Law and Economics.

“Maintaining peace and political stability is the most important prerequisite to achieve these targets,” he said.

Hun Sen said the kingdom’s economy has recovered well in the post-Covid era, with the GDP growth being forecast at 5.6 per cent in 2023, up from 5.2 per cent in 2022.

The Ministry of Commerce’s undersecretary of state and spokesman Penn Sovicheat said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, and the Cambodia-Republic of Korea FTA will help the antion graduate from its least developed country status and achieve its goals of becoming an upper-middle income country in 2030 and a high-income nation by 2050.

“The RCEP, along with other bilateral FTAs, has not only given a boost to the kingdom’s sustainable trade growth, but also become a magnet to attract more foreign direct investments,” he told Xinhua.

The RCEP agreement comprises 15 Asia-Pacific countries including 10 ASEAN member states — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — and their five trading partners, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its report last week that two decades after its inclusion on the list of least developed countries, Cambodia met the graduation criteria for the first time in 2021, with plans to graduate as early as 2027.

“This is a major achievement, as graduation from least developed country status means that a country has achieved significant economic and social development goals,” the report said.

20230605-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter expands Community Notes to Brazil

    Qantas signs 2nd major sustainable fuel deal

    6.0-magnitude quake hits China’s Sichuan province

    Iran urges UN action against Israeli threats to n-programme