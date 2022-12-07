WORLD

Cambodian FM hails women’s significant role in maintaining peace, security

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn has hailed women for their significant contributions to maintaining regional and global peace and security.

“The significant role that women have played in the area of peacekeeping operations is certainly noteworthy,” he said on Tuesday in an opening speech of a workshop on gender, law and armed conflicts.

Since 2006, more than 8,000 Cambodian blue berets have served in nine countries under the umbrella of the UN, he said, adding that currently, 801 Cambodian troops, among whom 118 are women, are serving in South Sudan, Lebanon, the Central African Republic and Mali.

“In terms of women peacekeepers, Cambodia ranks number 2 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and number 12 among all troop-contributing countries,” he said.

Sokhonn, who is also a Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, added the world is currently facing many political and humanitarian issues.

He said the ongoing crises and armed conflicts in many parts of the world have taken a heavy toll on people, mostly on women and children.

“I believe that we, as responsible stakeholders of the international community, should take appropriate action to ensure that women and children in those conflict-affected areas are safer from all forms of violence,” Sokhonn added.

