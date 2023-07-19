INDIA

Cambodian King urges citizens to vote in general election

NewsWire
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on Wednesday appealed to all eligible people to exercise their right to vote in the general election which will be held on July 23.

In a message released to the media by the National Election Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, the monarch said people are free to choose any political leaders they like in the election, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The election on Sunday, July 23, 2023, is a universal, free, fair, equitable and secret one based on the principle of multi-party liberal democracy,” Sihamoni said.

“Therefore, I call on the people not to worry about any threats or intimidation from any person or political party,” he added.

Eighteen political parties will contest the election for the 125 seats in the National Assembly, the NEC said, adding that more than 9.7 million people are eligible to cast their ballots.

In the last general election held five years ago, the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

The 69-year-old leader is seeing re-election to further extend his 38-year-old rule.

He is the world’s longest-serving political leader.

