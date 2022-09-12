WORLD

Cambodian Parliament President leaves for Vietnam, Laos

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia’s National Assembly President Heng Samrin on Monday embarked on a trip to the neighbouring countries of Vietnam and Laos, according to an official statement.

During his visit to Vietnam from Monday to Wednesday, Samrin will meet Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of Vietnam’s National Assembly, and pay courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The top Cambodian legislator will then be in Laos from Wednesday to Friday, where he will pay courtesy calls on President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh.

He will also meet other senior Lao legislators.

“The visits are to strengthen and expand friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam, as well as between Cambodia and Laos,” said Leng Peng Long, secretary general of Cambodia’s National Assembly.

20220912-111002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unsealed filing details items recovered from Mar-a-Lago raid

    Radiation levels at Chernobyl within safe range: IAEA

    Cambodia-China trade volume up 19.7% in first 4 months

    7 killed, 28 injured in bus accident in Colombia