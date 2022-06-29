Cambodia sets July 23, 2023 as the date for the seventh National Assembly election, according to a decision signed by the country’s Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Wednesday.

“Minister in charge of the Council of Ministers, interior minister, economy and finance minister, all ministers, and heads of all relevant institutions must carry out this decision with high efficiency from the date of signature,” Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Prime Minister.

The southeast Asian country holds the general election once every five years.

