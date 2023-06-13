Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday that the country will amend its election law to ban politicians who do not vote from contesting polls.

In a statement, Hun Sen said that if politicians do not cast their ballots on election day, they would have no right to stand for any level of election, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said it is common people’s right to decide whether to go to polls, but for politicians, they must vote, or their right to stand as a candidate in any elections will be revoked.

Cambodia is scheduled to hold an election for the 125-seat National Assembly on July 23 the National Election Committee (NEC).

More than 9.7 million Cambodians have registered to cast their ballots, the poll body added.

