Cambodian Prime Minister visits Laos; discusses strategic partnership, border

NewsWire
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen is on a two-day official visit to neighbuoring Laos, a senior official said.

Sry Thamarong, a minister attached to the Prime Minister, said that in Vientiane, Hun Sen will hold bilateral talks with his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral ties in all areas, Xinhua reported.

“After their talks, the two Prime Ministers will sign two bilateral documents, namely the Action Plan for the Comprehensive and Long-Lasting Strategic Partnership for 2023-2027, and the treaty on border demarcation between the two countries,” he told reporters at the Phnom Penh international airport before departure.

“The visit is another historical milestone and it will open a new chapter for bilateral cooperation in all fields, particularly in tourism and economics in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era,” he said.

Thamarong said during the visit that Hun Sen will also pay separate courtesy calls on Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.

Cambodia shares about 540 km of border with Laos to the north and northeast. According to the official, so far, the two neighbours have completed 86 per cent of the border demarcation.

20230213-134403

