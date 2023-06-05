LIFESTYLEWORLD

Cambodia’s Angkor attracts 344,757 int’l tourists in 5 months

NewsWire
0
0

Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 344,757 foreign tourists in the first five months of 2023, up 653 per cent from 45,779 in the same period last year, an official statement said on Monday.

The Unesco World Heritage Site made $16 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-May period this year, up 765 per cent from $1.85 million in the same period last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the state-owned Angkor Enterprise’s statement as saying.

In May alone, the park greeted 45,759 foreigners, making $2 million in revenue from ticket sales, the statement said.

Ministry of Tourism spokesman Top Sopheak told Xinhua: “We believe that more foreign tourists will come to Cambodia, especially to the Angkor, in the coming years, as many airlines have resumed their flights to the kingdom.”

Located in Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian nation.

20230605-152202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suspended TDP leader gets lifer for girl’s suicide

    Sydney installs nesting boxes to protect wildlife

    ‘Identity confusion’: Muzaffarpur jail officials release wrong prisoner

    Take your parents down the memory lane with 6 unique railway...